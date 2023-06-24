Switzerland U21 vs Italy U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Switzerland U21 face Italy U21 this Sunday, June 25 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Swiss team faced a tough challenge in their debut match against Norway U21, but they managed to secure a narrow 2-1 victory. This result allowed them to take the lead in the group with 3 points. However, they are fully aware that their most significant and crucial match of the group stage awaits them.

They must face Italy U21, who are together with France U21 the main candidates to advance to the round. A loss would leave the Italians virtually eliminated, as they lost to the French in Matchday 1. This is why this is a crucial matchup in the future for both teams.

Switzerland U21 vs Italy U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Switzerland U21 vs Italy U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ran.de

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 2

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: RTS 2

Spain: RTVE.es

Switzerland: srf zwei

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

USA: ViX.