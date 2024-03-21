Norway vs Czech Republic: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 22, 2024

The Czech Republic are gearing up for Euro 2024 with a challenging friendly match against Erling Haaland‘s formidable Norway. Detailed information on this upcoming fixture, including options for watching it on TV or via live streaming services in your country, is readily available.

[Watch Norway vs Czech Republic FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match holds particular significance for the Czech Republic as they look forward to competing in Euro 2024. They are keen on optimizing their preparation in the lead-up to the tournament, and the upcoming duel with Norway present an excellent opportunity for them to fine-tune their squad.

Norway, on the other hand, finds itself in a period of critical evaluation and improvement. With star players like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, expectations for the Norwegian team have been high, yet their performance has not fully met these anticipations. This friendly offers a valuable chance for Norway to assess and enhance their strategies ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Norway vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (March 23)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Czech Republic: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (March 23)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Norway vs Czech Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

Czech Republic: ČT2

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: K-Vision, Vision+, RCTI+, RCTI, Sportstars

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Norway: TV 2 Direct, TV 2 Play

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App