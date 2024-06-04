Norway will take on Kosovo in a 2024 international friendly game. Dive into this detailed match preview, including information on the venue and various viewing options tailored to your preferences. Whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country, we’ve got you covered.
Haaland’s Norway currently boasts what many describe as the “Golden Generation,” which includes not only Erling himself but also another outstanding player like Martin Odegaard. However, while the golden generations of other countries have achieved success, this Norwegian one has only faced frustrations.
For several years, they have struggled to qualify for any major tournaments, and in fact, they will be absent from Euro 2024. Looking ahead to future commitments, they will have this friendly against Kosovo. The Balkan microstate, without many aspirations other than to play worthy roles in qualifiers, has the chance to face a superior rival.
Norway vs Kosovo: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Kosovo: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (June 6)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Norway: 7:00 PM
USA: 1:00 PM (ET)
Norway vs Kosovo: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
Kosovo: ArtMotion, RTK1
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 4
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direct
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX