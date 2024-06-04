Norway will play against Kosovo in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Norway vs Kosovo: Where and how to watch live 2024 international friendly game

Norway will take on Kosovo in a 2024 international friendly game. Dive into this detailed match preview, including information on the venue and various viewing options tailored to your preferences. Whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country, we’ve got you covered.

Haaland’s Norway currently boasts what many describe as the “Golden Generation,” which includes not only Erling himself but also another outstanding player like Martin Odegaard. However, while the golden generations of other countries have achieved success, this Norwegian one has only faced frustrations.

For several years, they have struggled to qualify for any major tournaments, and in fact, they will be absent from Euro 2024. Looking ahead to future commitments, they will have this friendly against Kosovo. The Balkan microstate, without many aspirations other than to play worthy roles in qualifiers, has the chance to face a superior rival.

Norway vs Kosovo: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Kosovo: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (June 6)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Norway: 7:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Vedat Muriqi of Kosovo – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Norway vs Kosovo: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Kosovo: ArtMotion, RTK1

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direct

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX