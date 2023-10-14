Paraguay will receive Bolivia in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

This game undoubtedly presents the perfect opportunity for one of these two teams, not only to climb out of the bottom of the standings but also to elevate their level. These two teams have unquestionably had the worst start, even worse than Peru, who, although they only managed to accumulate one point, at least displayed some promising aspects.

On the Paraguayan side, they have secured just one point in three games, and it came from a goalless draw against Peru, who played the entire second half with one player less. Paraguay have struggled to find the back of the net. Meanwhile, Bolivia are caught in a downward spiral, with their performance seemingly deteriorating. One of these two teams will have the opportunity to break free from this challenging phase.

When will Paraguay vs Bolivia be played?

The Matchday 4 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Paraguay and Bolivia will be played this Tuesday, October 17 at 6:30 PM (ET).

Paraguay vs Bolivia: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Paraguay vs Bolivia

This Matchday 4 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Paraguay and Bolivia will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz.