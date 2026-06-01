Norway vs Sweden: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 1, 2026

Norway face Sweden at the Ullevaal Stadion in a 2026 international friendly. The two Nordic nations are returning to a World Cup and want to prepare themselves in the best way possible. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Norway vs Sweden Tournament Friendly Date Monday, June 1, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FS2 Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Norway vs Sweden in the USA

Fans will have multiple ways to watch this highly anticipated matchup live. Traditional television coverage will be available on FS2, giving viewers across the United States the opportunity to follow every key moment as it unfolds.

For those who prefer to stream the game online, live coverage will be offered through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX.

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Can I watch Norway vs Sweden for free?

Viewers across the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, all of which provide access to the network carrying the game nationwide.

Fans hoping to tune in without paying right away can take advantage of the available free trials. Fubo and DirecTV Stream each offer a 5-day free trial, while Hulu + Live TV includes a 3-day free trial, giving viewers the opportunity to enjoy the match live at no upfront cost.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sweden and Norway are set to renew their Scandinavian rivalry in a high-profile World Cup tune-up, with both nations looking to build momentum ahead of soccer’s biggest stage.

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Sweden is preparing for its first World Cup appearance since the 2018 tournament in Russia and hopes to reestablish itself among the global contenders, while Norway is gearing up for its long-awaited return to the competition—the country’s first World Cup berth of the 21st century.

Powered by star striker Erling Haaland, Norway will use this friendly as a key opportunity to sharpen its form and make a statement before returning to the world’s premier international tournament.

Alexander Isak of Sweden – Michael Campanella/Getty Images

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Norway vs Sweden: Predicted Lineups

Norway (4-3-3): Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Ostigard, Bjorkan; Thorstvedt, Berge, Thorsby; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa.

Sweden (3-4-2-1): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Starfelt, Lindelof; Svensson, Ayari, Karlstrom, Gudmundsson; Elanga, Nygren; Isak.

What time is the Norway vs Sweden match?

The match kicks off today, June 1, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM