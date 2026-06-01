Turkey vs North Macedonia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 1, 2026

Turkey will face off against North Macedonia at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. The Turkish team returns to the World Cup and prepares against a rival that has grown a lot in recent years. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Turkey vs North Macedonia Tournament Friendly Date Monday, June 1, 2026 Time 12:30 PM (ET) / 9:30 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Turkey vs North Macedonia in the USA

Viewers will have a pair of streaming options available to watch this much-anticipated showdown live. The match can be followed online through Fubo and ViX, giving fans access to every key moment from start to finish.

Whether watching at home or on the move, both platforms will provide live coverage of the action, ensuring supporters won’t miss a second of this highly anticipated contest.

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Can I watch Turkey vs North Macedonia for free?

Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on Fubo, which carries the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

For those looking to stream the action without an immediate subscription, Fubo offers a 5-day free trial, providing viewers with an opportunity to watch the match live at no upfront cost.

Eljif Elmas of North Macedonia – Michael Steele/Getty Images

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Turkey continues its preparations for its long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup, marking the nation’s third appearance on soccer’s biggest stage and its first since the memorable 2002 tournament, where the team captured a historic third-place finish.

Powered by key players such as Yilmaz and Akturkoglu, the Turks are aiming to build momentum as they square off against a rapidly improving North Macedonia side.

Although North Macedonia fell short of World Cup qualification, the team has made significant strides in recent qualifying campaigns and will view this matchup as a valuable opportunity to measure itself against a World Cup contender.

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Turkey vs North Macedonia: Predicted Lineups

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Celik, Kabak, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Ozcan; Guler, Kocku, Yilmaz; Akturkoglu.

North Macedonia (3-4-3): Dimitrievski; Zajkov, Velkovski, Musliu; Jankulov, Atanasov, Nikolov, Herrera; Elmas, Rastoder, Miovski.

What time is the Turkey vs North Macedonia match?

The match kicks off today, June 1, at 12:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 12:30 PM

Central Time: 11:30 AM

Mountain Time: 10:30 AM

Pacific Time: 9:30 AM