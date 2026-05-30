Mexico vs Australia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on May 30, 2026

Mexico will face Australia at the Rose Bowl in a 2026 international friendly. After the victory against Ghana, El Tri faces an Australia that is also looking to prepare for the World Cup. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico vs Australia Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX Deportes, Univision, TUDN Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ViX

How to watch Mexico vs Australia in the USA

Fans planning to watch this highly anticipated showdown will have several viewing options available. The game will air live on FOX Deportes, Univision and TUDN, providing full television coverage of the matchup.

Meanwhile, supporters looking to stream the action online will be able to tune in through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ViX, offering access across a wide range of compatible devices from nearly anywhere.

Advertisement

Can I watch Mexico vs Australia for free?

Soccer fans across the United States can catch this highly anticipated clash live through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream, as each service includes access to the nationwide channel airing the event.

Those hoping to tune in without an upfront payment can also take advantage of the 5-day free trial currently available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, allowing viewers in the USA to watch the game live for free.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

As preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensify, Australia will use this friendly as an important test ahead of a challenging group featuring the United States, Turkey, and Paraguay.

Advertisement

Mexico, meanwhile, continues to fine-tune its squad for the tournament opener against South Africa and enters the matchup riding the momentum of an impressive victory over Ghana.

With both teams looking to build confidence and evaluate their progress before the World Cup kicks off, this meeting should provide a valuable glimpse into their readiness.

Martin Boyle of Australia – Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Advertisement

What time is the Mexico vs Australia match?

The match kicks off today, May 30, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM