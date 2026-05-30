Toluca vs Tigres UANL: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup final on May 30, 2026

Toluca will face Tigres UANL at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup final. Two of the best teams in Liga MX are going all out for the title. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Toluca vs Tigres UANL Tournament CONCACAF Champions Cup Date Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, UniMás Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States will be able to watch the match live on traditional television through FS1 and UniMás, providing nationwide coverage for the highly anticipated showdown.

Those looking to stream the action online will also have multiple viewing choices, with the game available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX, ensuring fans can follow every minute live.

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Can I watch Toluca vs Tigres UANL for free?

U.S. viewers can stream the match live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering a 5-day free trial for eligible new users. Hulu + Live TV also carries the game and includes a 3-day trial for first-time subscribers.

After the trial window ends, viewers can continue with a regular subscription if they enjoy the service, or simply cancel before billing starts if they prefer to explore other options.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Two Liga MX powerhouses are set for a high-stakes showdown with the CONCACAF Champions Cup on the line, as Toluca and Tigres UANL battle for the region’s top club prize.

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Both sides enter the final looking to bounce back after disappointing exits in the Clausura 2016 quarterfinals, where Toluca was knocked out by Pachuca and Tigres fell to Chivas Guadalajara.

Now, with a continental title at stake, each club has a chance to end the season on a high note and add another trophy to its collection in what promises to be a marquee matchup between two of Mexico’s elite teams.

Jorge Díaz Price of Toluca – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

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Toluca vs Tigres UANL: Predicted Lineups

Toluca (4-2-3-1): García; Barbosa, Méndez, López, Gallardo; Romero, Ruiz; Simón, Castro, Perez; Diaz.

Tigres UANL (4-2-3-1): Guzmán; Garza, Angulo, Zwarg, Maldonado; Araujo, Vigón; Correa, Brunetta, Herrera; Aguirre.

What time is the Toluca vs Tigres UANL match?

The match kicks off today, May 30, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM