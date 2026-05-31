Finland vs Germany: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on May 31, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Finland vs Germany
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Time
|2:45 PM (ET) / 11:45 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS2
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX
How to watch Finland vs Germany in the USA
Viewers eager to follow this highly anticipated matchup will have several ways to tune in live. Traditional television coverage of the game will be available on FS2, bringing the action directly to fans across the country.
Those planning to stream the contest online can watch through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and ViX, giving supporters plenty of options to enjoy the showdown on a wide range of compatible devices.
Can I watch Finland vs Germany for free?
Viewers throughout the United States will be able to stream this much-anticipated matchup live on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with each platform carrying the national network broadcasting the game.
Fans looking to watch without paying right away can also use the 5-day free trials offered by Fubo and DirecTV Stream, giving audiences across the USA the chance to enjoy the match live at no cost.
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Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Germany’s road toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues with another important tune-up as the four-time world champions look to reestablish themselves among soccer’s elite after back-to-back group-stage exits on the sport’s biggest stage.
Powered by a talented new generation, the Germans are focused on building momentum and sharpening their title credentials, while Finland enters the matchup seeking valuable experience against one of Europe’s traditional powers.
Although the Finns have yet to secure a World Cup berth, their recent progress has raised expectations, making this a meaningful test as both nations continue preparing for the challenges ahead.
Oliver Antman of Finland – Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
Finland vs Germany: Predicted Lineups
Finland (3-5-2): Hradecky; Alho, Koski, Miettinen; Skytta, Suhonen, Markhiyev, Walta, Lahteenmaki; Pohjanpalo, Antman.
Germany (4-2-3-1): Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Woltemade.
What time is the Finland vs Germany match?
The match kicks off today, May 31, at 2:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 2:45 PM
Central Time: 1:45 PM
Mountain Time: 12:45 PM
Pacific Time: 11:45 AM