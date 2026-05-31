Why is Neymar not playing today for Brazil vs Panama in pre-World Cup friendly?

Brazil are facing Panama in a friendly prior to the 2026 World Cup, but Neymar is not playing.

Brazil are hoping a good result comes in as they play against Panama in their pre-World Cup friendly. However, the ‘Verdeamarela‘ won’t have Neymar available. Still, they will hope for a morale-lifting result.

Neymar suffered a grade two strain in his right calf during practice, and is expected to miss two to three weeks. Hence, he won’t be playing this game vs Panama and the next friendly against the Egypt.

The last time Neymar suit up for the ‘Canarinha‘ was in October 17, 2023. It was against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier. He suffered a severe knee injury in that match. It seems that Neymar can’t be healthy during his last experiences

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Will Neymar be ready for the 2026 World Cup?

Neymar is racing against the clock, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2026 World Cup. However, it’s the debut that is in jeopardy. It’s likely that he will miss the first game against Morocco, which is the hardest game of the group for Brazil.

🚨 Neymar Jr will NOT be replaced after his injury and will regularly go to World Cup. 🇧🇷



“We expect Neymar to be back in the first game vs Morocco or eventually on the following game”, announces Ancelotti.



“We will 𝑵𝑶𝑻 change anyone — the chosen players are these and I… pic.twitter.com/nrctrYCUKF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2026

He might be back for June 19th’s game against Haiti, and then against Scotland on June 24th. Neymar was one of the last inclusions of Carlo Ancelotti for the 2026 World Cup roster. The Italian manager has also stated that he won’t replace Neymar.

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Neymar’s numbers on the World Cup

Neymar has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 13 World Cup matches. He’s played in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups. Despite his great production, Neymar’s World Cup outings have been marked by injuries.

During the 2014 edition, Colombian Juan Camilo Zuñiga did a woeful tackle on Neymar’s back and he ended up missing the semifinals game. In 2022, he missed two group-stage games due to an ankle injury suffered in the first game.