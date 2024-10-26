Not even Messi could achieve it: Yamal's record-breaking performance for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona defeat Real Madrid 4-0 on Matchday 11 of La Liga, with Lamine Yamal breaking a record that even Lionel Messi couldn't achieve.

This Saturday, the Santiago Bernabeu stadium hosted a historic match as Barcelona delivered a commanding 4-0 victory over Real Madrid on Matchday 11 of La Liga. The win solidified Barcelona’s position at the top of the league standings. Robert Lewandowski netted a brace, while Raphinha also found the back of the net. Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, made headlines with his first El Clasico goal, breaking a record that even Lionel Messi never achieved.

The moment came 32 minutes into the second half when Raphinha provided an assist to Yamal. The young forward stepped into the box, controlled the ball with his left foot, and unleashed a powerful right-footed shot that soared past goalkeeper Lunin. With this goal, Yamal became the youngest player to score against Real Madrid for Barcelona.

At just 17 years and 105 days, Lamine now tops this record, surpassing his teammate Ansu Fati, who previously held the title after scoring against Real Madrid at 17 years and 359 days in 2020.

Youngest players to score in El Clasico

Lamine Yamal’s goal updated the list of the youngest scorers in the history of El Clasico:

1- Lamine Yamal – 17 years and 105 days (2024)

2- Ansu Fati – 17 years and 359 days (2020)

3- Raul Gonzalez – 18 years and 95 days (1995)

4- Gavi – 18 years and 163 days (2023)

5- Sabino Barinaga – 18 years and 192 days (1941)

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on May 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Messi missed out on this record

Lionel Messi holds countless records throughout his illustrious career, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami and the Argentine national team. Yet, he never made it onto the list of the youngest scorers in El Clasico history.

The Argentine legend was just a few months too old when he scored his first goal against Real Madrid on March 10, 2007, at nearly 20 years of age, during a 3-3 draw at Camp Nou. Despite missing out on this particular milestone, Messi made an impact that day with a three goals—his first of 61 hat tricks in his professional career.