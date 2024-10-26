Trending topics:
SOCCER

Not even Messi could achieve it: Yamal's record-breaking performance for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona defeat Real Madrid 4-0 on Matchday 11 of La Liga, with Lamine Yamal breaking a record that even Lionel Messi couldn't achieve.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

This Saturday, the Santiago Bernabeu stadium hosted a historic match as Barcelona delivered a commanding 4-0 victory over Real Madrid on Matchday 11 of La Liga. The win solidified Barcelona’s position at the top of the league standings. Robert Lewandowski netted a brace, while Raphinha also found the back of the net. Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, made headlines with his first El Clasico goal, breaking a record that even Lionel Messi never achieved.

The moment came 32 minutes into the second half when Raphinha provided an assist to Yamal. The young forward stepped into the box, controlled the ball with his left foot, and unleashed a powerful right-footed shot that soared past goalkeeper Lunin. With this goal, Yamal became the youngest player to score against Real Madrid for Barcelona.

At just 17 years and 105 days, Lamine now tops this record, surpassing his teammate Ansu Fati, who previously held the title after scoring against Real Madrid at 17 years and 359 days in 2020.

Advertisement

Youngest players to score in El Clasico

Lamine Yamal’s goal updated the list of the youngest scorers in the history of El Clasico:

1- Lamine Yamal – 17 years and 105 days (2024)

2- Ansu Fati – 17 years and 359 days (2020)

3- Raul Gonzalez – 18 years and 95 days (1995)

4- Gavi – 18 years and 163 days (2023)

5- Sabino Barinaga – 18 years and 192 days (1941)

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on May 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou on May 08, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Messi missed out on this record

Lionel Messi holds countless records throughout his illustrious career, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami and the Argentine national team. Yet, he never made it onto the list of the youngest scorers in El Clasico history.

Advertisement
Ronaldo and Messi chase their 1,000th goal: How long will it take, according to AI prediction?

see also

Ronaldo and Messi chase their 1,000th goal: How long will it take, according to AI prediction?

The Argentine legend was just a few months too old when he scored his first goal against Real Madrid on March 10, 2007, at nearly 20 years of age, during a 3-3 draw at Camp Nou. Despite missing out on this particular milestone, Messi made an impact that day with a three goals—his first of 61 hat tricks in his professional career.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey makes something clear about shooting struggles
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey makes something clear about shooting struggles

NFL fines 49ers' Trent Williams for controversial action against Andy Reid's Chiefs player
NFL

NFL fines 49ers' Trent Williams for controversial action against Andy Reid's Chiefs player

NFL News: Another Matthew Stafford's teammate, besides Cooper Kupp, could leave the Rams in a trade
NFL

NFL News: Another Matthew Stafford's teammate, besides Cooper Kupp, could leave the Rams in a trade

World Series 2024: What happens if New York Yankees lose to Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2?
MLB

World Series 2024: What happens if New York Yankees lose to Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2?

Better Collective Logo