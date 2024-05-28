Kylian Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid once his PSG deal runs out in July, but the Frenchman has recently admitted being a huge fan of another European giant.

Not just Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe names another European giant he would play for

With his contract at Paris Saint-Germain coming to an end on June 30, it looks like a matter of time for Kylian Mbappe to be announced by Real Madrid. However, the Frenchman has recently raised eyebrows by declaring his interest in playing for another European giant.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 25-year-old has been asked whether he would like to play in Italy. Not only did he leave that door open, but Mbappe even admitted considering AC Milan as a potential destination.

“Italian football? You never know what happens”, told Sky Sports, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano. “I was always saying: if I will go to Italy one day, I will go to Milan.”

Mbappe has yet to play outside the Ligue 1, having shone for AS Monaco before making a blockbuster move to PSG in the summer of 2017. He’s expected to take his talents to Spain now, but Kylian suggested the Serie A could also be on the cards in the future, as he supports the Rossoneri.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates victory in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 16, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

“As a kid, I was big fan of AC Milan and I always watch Serie A, every Milan game. All my family, massive Milan fan!,” Mbappe added.

When Mbappe admitted being an AC Milan fan in 2022

While Mbappe’s recent comments make noise considering the rumors about his future, this is not the first time the striker openly talks about his love for AC Milan, one of the most storied clubs in Europe.

“My connection with AC Milan is special,“ Mbappe told Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport in May 2022. “As a child I had an Italian nanny and spent a lot of time with her family, who were all AC Milan fans. So, thanks to them, I also cheered for the Rossoneri and watched a lot of AC Milan games.“

Mbappe, who had just signed a contract extension with PSG by then, went even further by claiming, “I always said: if I play in Italy, it will be only at AC Milan.“

Curiously, the 2018 World Cup winner came up against his boyhood club twice in his last season at PSG, since Milan were drawn against the French side in the Champions League group stage. Mbappe got on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win at the Parc des Princes, while he also started in a 2-1 loss at San Siro.