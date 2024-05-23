Although Kylian Mbappe has not officially joined Real Madrid, the team has already made a controversial decision regarding the striker by denying him permission to play in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Real Madrid is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer. In anticipation of this blockbuster move, the team wants to ensure the striker remains completely healthy, which is why it has denied him permission to play in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After several years of rumors, it seems like Kylian Mbappe will finally join Real Madrid. The French striker didn’t extend his contract with PSG, becoming a free agent this summer.

Even though Real Madrid has not made his signing official yet, every report indicates that Kylian Mbappe will wear the white jersey this year. However, their relationship may not have a great start, as the club has denied him permission to play in the Summer Olympics in his own country.

Report: Kylian Mbappe won’t play in the Paris 2024 Olympics due to Real Madrid’s decision

Kylian Mbappe has not even landed in Spain, and he’s already facing problems with his future club. Real Madrid is set to sign the talented striker this summer, securing one of the best players in the world.

However, their relationship has started off on the wrong foot. According to L’Equipe, Kylian Mbappe wanted to play in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, but Real Madrid has denied his request.

Reports indicate that Real Madrid wants Kylian Mbappe to start integrating with the team immediately, and the Olympics would interfere with this process. The Merengues are planning their usual summer tour, where they will present their new star to the world.

Although everything is set for Mbappe to sign with the 14-time Champions League winners, this decision may complicate things. The striker wants to shine in the Olympics in his home country, and the denial may not be well-received by the former PSG player.

The Paris 2024 logo, representing the Olympic and Paralympic games, is seen 128 Days prior to the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games on March 20, 2024 in Lille, France.

On social media, fans applauded Real Madrid’s decision. Since the Olympics are not an official FIFA tournament, the club is not obligated to release any players for the competition.

How much will Kylian Mbappe earn from his contract with Real Madrid?

According to Marca, Kylian Mbappe has already signed his contract with Real Madrid. Both parties have reached an agreement for at least five seasons, with a lucrative deal for the striker.

Fabrizio Romano, widely regarded for his accuracy in soccer news, revealed that Kylian Mbappe’s salary would be around $25 million per season. Additionally, he is set to earn a portion of the profits from the sales of his jerseys.