According to reports Olivier Giroud is finalizing a deal with LAFC and his contract length has been agreed upon.

Even at 37, Olivier Giroud is still one of the top strikers in Europe, his season at AC Milan proves that. Giroud was able to score 15 goals in 42 games this season and had 1 in 2 caps for France.

Giroud’s move to LAFC should not affect his standing with the French national team where he has 57 goals in 131 caps. The FIFA World Cup winner will be stepping into an ideal situation in MLS.

LAFC is one of the league’s most consistent and top clubs, currently 7th in the MLS West with a 3-3-3 record, LAFC were runners up last season and won MLS Cup in 2022. The team also has 2 Supporters Shields and made the playoffs in 4 of their 5 seasons in the league.

Olivier Giroud to play for LAFC

According to Fabrizio Romano, as reported in March, Olivier Giroud and his people are okaying a deal to keep him in MLS until December 2025. The French international is due to arrive in the summer after his season with AC Milan ends.

Olivier Giroud was on the field on Monday, as AC Milan dropped another derby to Inter and saw as their eternal rivals claimed their 20th Serie A title at the San Siro.

Olivier Giroud also continued to build upon his good chemistry with USMNT winger Christian Pulisic as the America was assist provider to many of Giroud’s goals this season.