Cuba U20 face off against United States U20 for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Soccer fans in the USA can tune in live to catch all the action as these two teams go head-to-head. Stay up-to-date with all the essential details, including kickoff time and streaming options, so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

As expected, the United States U20 team kicked off their campaign with a resounding victory, thrashing Jamaica U20 with a staggering 9-0 scoreline. This dominant performance not only sets a strong tone for their journey in the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship but also solidifies their status as a title contender.

However, the road to the title is still long, and the Americans are well aware of it. They are now gearing up for a crucial clash against Cuba U20, aiming for another win to secure their spot in the next round. Cuba, who managed a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica in their opener, remains in the hunt for qualification. Their fate will hinge on their performance in this upcoming match and the final group stage fixture. To keep their hopes alive, they must secure a positive result against USA.

When will the Cuba U20 vs United States U20 match be played?

Cuba U20 are set to clash with United States U20 in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage this Monday, July 22, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Cuba U20 vs United States U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Cuba U20 vs United States U20 in the USA

Catch the thrilling 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between Cuba U20 and United States U20, streaming live in the U.S. on Fubo (free trial available). Other options: ViX.