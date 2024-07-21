Jamaica U20 face Costa Rica U20 for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with comprehensive details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options provided here.

Where to watch Jamaica U20 vs Costa Rica U20 live for free in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Jamaica U20 and Costa Rica U20 are gearing up for an exciting showdown on Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Soccer fans in the USA can tune in live to catch all the action as these two teams go head-to-head. Stay up-to-date with all the essential details, including kickoff time and streaming options, so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

[Watch Jamaica U20 vs Costa Rica U20 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The second Matchday could prove pivotal for both teams. Costa Rica U20 come into this match after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Cuba U20, a game they were expected to win comfortably. With a challenging final Matchday against the USA looming, the Costa Ricans are eager to secure a victory against Jamaica U20 to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Jamaica U20, reeling from a crushing 9-0 defeat in their opener, faces a daunting task. They must win their remaining two matches to stand a chance of advancing, but a significant goal difference works against them. With only the top third-place finishers moving on, Jamaica must overcome this massive setback to stay in the tournament.

When will the Jamaica U20 vs Costa Rica U20 match be played?

Jamaica U20 will take on Costa Rica U20 in the matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage this Monday, July 22, with kickoff slated for 7:00 PM (ET).

Costa Rica fans with flags – IMAGO / TF-Photo

Jamaica U20 vs Costa Rica U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Jamaica U20 vs Costa Rica U20 in the USA

Catch the thrilling 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between Jamaica U20 and Costa Rica U20, streaming live in the U.S. on Fubo (free trial available), ViX, and Fox Soccer Plus.