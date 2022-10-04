The former Manchester United legend did not hold back on a few Red Devils players after their crushing loss to Manchester City.

Manchester United is back in crisis mode after their 6-3 beating at the hands of Manchester City. Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench and is rumored to be ready to leave by January as the Red Devils struggle to make sense of it all.

ManU sit sixth in the league with a poor record of 4 wins and 3 losses, their match against rivals City was an embarrassing display as the Red Devils were never in the match, despite two late goals.

Now former legend Paul Scholes took to Instagram to voice his displeasure with the way United has been playing and how the team is functioning under Erik ten Hag.

Paul Scholes on Manchester United

The 25-time champion knows a thing or two about winning at Old Trafford, still Scholes’ generation played during a time where United was clearly the dominant team of not only England but the world. At times, that generation of players have looked down on the current crop of players representing United now.

On Instagram he took a jab at Jadon Sancho and Antony for how they played in the team’s functionality. In the story Scholes uploaded he wrote, "Anyone remember when wingers used to help their full-backs?"

During his day, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham would offer support to Denis Irwin and Gary Neville when it came to the defending aspects of the game. Something lacking at Manchester United currently.