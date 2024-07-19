An NFL insider reveals new information about Dak Prescott and his future as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 unless the Dallas Cowboys offer him a big contract extension. It’s important to remember that Jerry Jones cannot use a franchise tag.

So, considering this scenario, Trevor Lawrence just reset the market with a huge five-year, $275 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, Prescott and his team believe they’re worthy of more than that due to the veteran’s accolades.

A few days ago, Stephen Jones, director of player personnel for the Cowboys, assured there will be negotiations which could make Dak the highest paid quarterback in NFL history. That might not happen at all.

Will Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a big contract extension?

A few months ago, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys had all the advantage to offer the number they wanted to Dak Prescott. Now, after Lawrence’s contract, the leverage has totally changed.

Right now, Prescott doesn’t need to force a new contract. He can wait, deliver on the field and, in a few months, receive big offers from many teams which definitely will need a quarterback. Dak could get more money then than accepting now.

Although there’s always the fear of injury, a new report from Mike Florio points exactly in that direction. The insider revealed the status of the situation with Pat McAfee.

“I don’t know what there is to talk about at this point. Everybody knows the situation. He’s got a gigantic cap number this year. They have no way to keep him from becoming a free agent after the season. That’s an incredible amount of leverage for the player. He can say: ‘I’ll just go to the market’. We’ll see what the market bears for me.”

Will Dak Prescott become a free agent?

If the Cowboys don’t get a deal done in the next few weeks, Dak Prescott will become a free agent in 2025. As we’ve already mentioned, the quarterback’s current contract prevents Jerry Jones of a franchise tag. That’s why Florio believes there will be no negotiations before the 2024 season.

“I think the Cowboys would like to find a way to get it done. They just don’t want to pay Dak what he wants. Dak has them in a corner and he hasn’t given up. He’s doing to Jerry Jones exactly what Jerry Jones would be doing to him. He’s taken full advantage of the situation. Good for Dak Prescott. Dak’s doing what’s right for him and they may not get it done this year.”