Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 MLS in your country

Matchday 34 of the 2023 MLS has the team of the moment with a massive absence in the lineup. It’s a matchup with Orlando City SC facing Inter Miami at Exploria Stadium. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Orlando City SC have been one of the best teams in the tournament as they have already secured a place in the postseason with multiple matches left. However, they could use a victory considering they lost to New York FC in their latest appearance.

Inter Miami had been rising for a long time, so they aren’t far from reaching the playoffs zone despite being behind in the standings. Unfortunately, they won’t have Lionel Messi after he picked up a muscle injury against Toronto FC in Wednesday’s victory.

Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Orlando City SC will confront Inter Miami at Exploria Stadium on Matchday 34 of the 2023 MLS this Sunday, September 24.

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 9:30 AM (September 25)

Belgium: 1:30 AM (September 25)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM (ET)

Denmark: 1:30 AM (September 25)

Egypt: 2:30 AM (September 25)

France: 1:30 AM (September 25)

Germany: 1:30 AM (September 25)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 AM (September 25)

India: 5:00 AM (September 25)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (September 25)

Ireland: 00:30 AM (September 25)

Israel: 2:30 AM (September 25)

Italy: 1:30 AM (September 25)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (September 25)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (September 25)

New Zealand: 11:30 AM (September 25)

Nigeria: 00:30 AM (September 25)

Norway: 1:30 AM (September 25)

Poland: 1:30 AM (September 25)

Portugal: 00:30 AM (September 25)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (September 25)

Spain: 1:30 AM (September 25)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (September 25)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (September 25)

UAE: 3:30 AM (September 25)

UK: 00:30 AM (September 25)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

How to watch Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami in your country

Argentina: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Australia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Belgium: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Canada: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Denmark: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Egypt: MLS Pass on Apple TV

France: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Germany: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Ghana: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Greece: MLS Pass on Apple TV

India: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Indonesia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

International: Bet365

Ireland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Israel: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Italy: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Malaysia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Netherlands: MLS Pass on Apple TV

New Zealand: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Norway: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Poland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Portugal: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Saudi Arabia: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Spain: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Sweden: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Switzerland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

UAE: MLS Pass on Apple TV

UK: MLS Pass on Apple TV

United States: Fubo (free trial), MLS Pass on Apple TV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, SiriusXM FC