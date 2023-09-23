How to watch Austin vs LA Galaxy for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 34 of the 2023 MLS has a matchup between teams trying to reach the postseason. This confrontation involves Austin facing LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Austin vs LA Galaxy online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Austin are far from the team that shocked everybody by being in the conference final last year, so they must react before the season ends. They are in the bottom three places of the standings with six matches without a single victory.

LA Galaxy appear to be in an even worse position as they are only ahead of Colorado, which means their presence in the postseason is at risk if they don’t finish better. Their form is boosted by having just one defeat in six matchups.

When will Austin vs LA Galaxy be played?

Austin will be defying LA Galaxy on Matchday 34 of the 2023 MLS this Sunday, September 24. The game will be played at Q2 Stadium.

Austin vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Austin vs LA Galaxy in the US

The game between Austin and LA Galaxy on Matchday 34 of the 2023 MLS will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. MLS Pass on Apple TV, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, and FOX Deportes are the other options.