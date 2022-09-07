Orlando City take on Sacramento Republic at Exploria Stadium in Orlando for the 2022 US Open Cup Final. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 US Open Cup Final

Orlando City and Sacramento Republic meet in the 2022 US Open Cup Final. This game will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. After a long journey the home team is finally close to winning a tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this US Open Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Orlando City was the other team that along with Inter Miami played as Florida teams in the tournament, but after Inter Miami was eliminated the only hope from MLS was Orlando City. They won during the semifinals against a 5-0 big favorite in the New York Red Bulls.

Sacramento Republic despite being a small team also have their merit as they eliminated two MLS teams to reach the final. Sacramento Republic's first victim was the San Jose Earthquakes and later the LA Galaxy suffered the same punishment.

Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic: Date

Orlando City and Sacramento Republic play for the 2022 US Open Cup Final on Wednesday, September 7 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The home team is a favorite to win but the visitors know how to play against big MLS teams.

Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic at the 2022 US Open Cup Final

This game for the 2022 US Open Cup Final, Orlando City and Sacramento Republic at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday, September 7, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+