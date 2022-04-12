The list of the 20 most valuable rookies in Europe is just the tip of the iceberg of all the talented young players that are playing in the old continent.

The future soccer stars are playing in Europe in some top teams and top league but others are also playing in smaller teams while they finish developing their talent. The next 4-6 years are going to be fantastic with all the new talent that is growing in Europe.

In the list of the 20 most valuable rookies only three are playing in England and only two in Spain, while the other players on the list play in France, Germany and Italy and most of them are valued at less than $20m.

Talented young players usually come from the youth academies where they are currently playing, although not all cases are like that, some of them come from other youth academies from different parts of the world.

The 20 most valuable rookie players in Europe:

The list of the most valuable young players in Europe was built by CIES Football Observatory, they include in the list only players under 23 years old who recently debuted with big teams in Europe.

Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig ($104.7m) Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig ($65.6m) Pablo Gavi - Barcelona ($63.7m) Nuno Mendes - PSG ($57.6m) Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace ($54.3m) Piero Hincapie - Bayer Leverkusen ($46.3m) Jesper Lindstrom - Eintracht Frankfurt ($41m) Odilon Kossounou - Bayer Leverkusen ($39.6m) Kamaldeen Sulemana - Stade Rennais ($36.7m) Myron Boadu - Monaco ($32.4m) Davide Frattesi - Sassuolo ($30m) Nico Gonzalez - Barcelona ($28.4m) Arthur Theatre - Bologna ($28.04m) Valentino Livramento - Southampton ($25.8m) Ricardo Pepi - FC Augsburg ($25m) Michael Olise - Crystal Palace ($24.39m) Castello Lukeba - Lyon ($23.3m) Albert Sambi Lokonga - Arsenal ($22.3m) Gianluca Busio - Venezia ($21.5m) Patrick Wimmer - Arminia Bielefeld ($20.8m)

Some players on the list such as Nuno Mendes, Ricardo Pepi, Valentino Livramento and Arthur Theater are perfect for their teams to sell them in a couple of seasons and with that money look for other young talents. The number one on the list, Josko Gvardiol, is the jewel of RB Leipzig as Haaland once was.

