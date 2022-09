Palmeiras take on Athletico Paranaense today at Allianz Parque in São Paulo for the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 Copa Libertadores in your country today

Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense meet today in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. The home team want to show that they are ready to win the title again. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Palmeiras are the defending champions of the 2021 Copa Libertadores, they won the title against a brazilian team, Flamengo, and for most of the knockout stage they played against brazilian teams.

Athletico Paranaense are back in the tournament, they were the second best team in their group and won in the quarterfinals against Estudiantes. The first game against Palmeiras was at home and Athletico Paranaense won 1-0.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense: Kick-Off Time

Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, September 6 at Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

Australia: 10:30 AM September 7

Bahamas: 8:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM September 7

Barbados: 8:30 PM

Belize: 12:30 AM September 7

Botswana: 2:30 AM September 7

Brazil: 3:30 AM September 7

Cameroon: 1:30 AM September 7

Ethiopia: 3:30 AM September 7

France: 2:30 AM September 7

Gambia: 12:30 AM September 7

Germany: 2:30 AM September 7

Ghana: 12:30 AM September 7

India: 12:00 AM September 7

Ireland: 1:30 AM September 7

Italy: 2:30 AM September 7

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM September 7

Lesotho: 2:30 AM September 7

Liberia: 12:30 AM September 7

Malawi: 2:30 AM September 7

Malta: 2:30 AM September 7

Mauritius: 4:30 AM September 7

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Namibia: 2:30 AM September 7

Netherlands: 2:30 AM September 7

Nigeria: 1:30 AM September 7

Pakistan: 5:30 AM September 7

Portugal: 1:30 AM September 7

Rwanda: 2:30 AM September 7

Sierra Leone: 12:30 AM September 7

South Africa: 2:30 AM September 7

South Sudan: 2:30 AM September 7

Spain: 2:30 AM September 7

Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM September 7

Tanzania: 3:30 AM September 7

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 1:30 AM September 7

United Kingdom: 1:30 AM September 7

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 2:30 AM September 7

Zimbabwe: 2:30 AM September 7

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: CONMEBOL TV, SBT, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: FuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada

Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN , sportdigital

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: Marca Claro

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Sudan: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: DAZN , DAZN 2, Movistar+

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT