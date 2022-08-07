For the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, Palmeiras will host Atletico Mineiro. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Palmeiras will play against Atletico Mineiro for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

As anticipated, the series between these two teams turned out to be exciting and entertaining. They are two of the best of the Brasileirao and candidates to be champions of this edition of the Copa Libertadores. Of course, the second leg will be even more interesting and that's why it's a game not to be missed.

It seemed that Atletico Mineiro would break the long undefeated Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores during the first leg after leading 2-0, but the "Verdao" showed the best version of him in the last 30 minutes leveling the game. Last year, they beat "Galo" in the semi-finals thanks to the away goal rule. As this year that rule was removed, there must be a winner in this game or define the semi-finalists on penalties.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro: Date

This quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro will be played at the Allianz Parque on Wednesday, August 10 at 8:30 (ET).

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro

You can see this quarter final game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

