Liga de Quito vs Palmeiras: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Copa Libertadores game on September 16, 2026

The Copa Libertadores quarterfinal matchup between LDU Quito and Palmeiras brings two South American heavyweights together in Ecuador. With a place in the semifinals at stake, U.S. viewers will want to know where to watch the game.

Match Summary Match Liga de Quito vs Palmeiras Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Wednesday, September 16, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Liga de Quito vs Palmeiras in the USA

The U.S. broadcast for the 2026 Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg is available through beIN SPORTS, with streaming options including Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Liga de Quito vs Palmeiras for free?

Fubo lists the match and displays a 5-day free-trial offer. However, the event page does not establish that every U.S. subscriber qualifies for a five-day free trial, so viewers should verify the current offer and terms before signing up.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Liga de Quito and Palmeiras meet in the second leg of the 2026 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, with a place in the semifinals on the line. Palmeiras won the first leg 1–0 in Sao Paulo, thanks to a 25th-minute header from Agustín Giay. That result gives the Brazilian club a narrow advantage heading into the decisive match in Quito.

Players of Palmeiras prior to the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Quarter-final first leg match (Source: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Liga de Quito must overturn the deficit at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado to advance directly. A one-goal victory for the Ecuadorian side would level the aggregate score, sending the tie to a penalty shootout rather than extra time. Palmeiras, meanwhile, can progress with a draw or another victory.

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Palmeiras also bring an impressive away record into the second leg. The Brazilian club has avoided defeat in nine of its last 10 away matches in the Libertadores, recording seven wins, two draws and one loss. Its only defeat in that stretch came against Liga de Quito in the first leg of their 2025 semifinal, when the Ecuadorians won 3–0 at home.

Liga de Quito vs Palmeiras: Predicted Lineups

Liga de Quito (4-2-3-1): Gonzalo Valle; Ricardo Ade, Luis Segovia, Richard Mina, Marcelo Weigandt; Jesus Pretell, Fernando Cornejo; Yerlin Quinonez, Lucas Rodriguez, Janner Corozo; Michael Estrada.

Palmeiras (3-4-2-1): Carlos Miguel; Alexander Barboza, Bruno Fuchs, Murilo Cerqueira; Arthur Gabriel, Marlon Freitas, Andreas Pereira, Agustin Giay; Jose Manuel Lopez, Jhon Arias; Vitor Roque.

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What time is the Liga de Quito vs Palmeiras match?

The Liga de Quito vs. Palmeiras match is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, at 6:00 p.m. ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, the corresponding local start times are: