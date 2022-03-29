Panama will play against Canada for the Matchday 14 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game in the US.

Panama and Canada will face each other this Wednesday, March 30 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

As these teams are two of the strongest in Concacaf, this game had the potential to be one of the best and most interesting of Matchday 14. However, due to the results that occurred in Matchday 13, Canada qualified for the World Cup, while Panama were left without any chance of even playing the playoffs.

However, considering that it will be the first attendance for the Canadians since Spain 1982, this game could serve as a very good preparation for what will be the World Cup in Qatar, the second in their history. For the Panamanians, they have the chance to play for one of the strongest teams in Concacaf and it will be a good preparation for future commitments.

Panama vs Canada: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: Rommel Fernandez Stadium, Panama City, Panama

Live Stream: Paramount +

Panama vs Canada: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Panama vs Canada: Storylines

There have not been many games between these two teams throughout history. Only 11 matches have been registered, in which Canada have become the dominators with 4 victories, while Panama could only win once. The result that was repeated the most times between these two teams was a tie, 6 in total. The last time they faced was on October 14, 2021, with a victory for the Canadians by 4-1

How to watch or live stream Panama vs Canada in the US

The game that Panama will play against Canada for the Matchday 14 of the Concacaf final octagonal can be watched in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Panama vs Canada: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Canada are the favorite with 2.15 odds, while Panama have 3.70. A draw would finish in a 3.00 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Panama 3.70 Tie 3.00 Canada 2.15

*Odds via BetMGM