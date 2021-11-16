Panama and El Salvador will face each other today at the Estadio Olímpico Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in a match for the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

The Panamanian national team coached by Thomas Christiansen come from an outstanding 3-2 victory over Honduras. They managed to score three goals in the last 13 minutes of the game to turn around the result after being 2 goals down.

El Salvador, on the other hand, only managed to get a 1-1 draw with Jamaica on Friday. Hugo Perez's side accumulate three World Cup Qualifiers game without wins and are in 7th place in the standings with 6 points, five behind fourth-placed Panama.

Panama vs El Salvador: Time of the Game

Argentina: 10.05 PM

Brazil: 10.05 PM

Colombia: 8.05 PM

Costa Rica: 7.05 PM

Dominican Republic: 9.05 PM

El Salvador: 7.05 PM

Guatemala: 7.05 PM

Honduras: 7.05 PM

Jamaica: 8.05 PM

Mexico: 7.05 PM

Nicaragua: 7.05 PM

Panama: 8.05 PM

US: 8.05 PM (ET)

Panama vs El Salvador: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Colombia: Star+

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Dominican Republic: ESPN Norte, Star+

El Salvador: ESPN Norte, Star+

Guatemala: ESPN Norte, Star+

Honduras: ESPN Norte, Star+

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico: ESPN Norte, Star+

Nicaragua: ESPN Norte, Star+

Panama: ESPN Norte, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, Star+

US: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+