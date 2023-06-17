Panama vs Mexico: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League in your country

Panama will play against Mexico this Sunday, June 18 for the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League third place game of League A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The match for the third place is commonly referred to as “The Game Nobody Wants To Play,” and the rationale behind it is understandable. After reaching the semifinals, teams are only two wins away from becoming champions. However, those two matches are often the most challenging, especially when the top four teams on the continent face each other.

In this particular case, Panama put forth their best efforts against Canada, but it was evident that the Canadian team was superior and unsurprisingly emerged victorious. Mexican performance, instead, was truly disappointing. In the match against the United States, which many considered an “early final,” they suffered a resounding defeat. Now, they are seeking to conclude their participation in the tournament in the most respectable manner possible.

Panama vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Canada: 6:00 PM

Croatia: 12:00 AM (June 19)

Denmark: 12:00 AM(June 19)

Indonesia: 6:00 AM (June 19)

Jamaica: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 AM (June 19)

Malaysia: 6:00 AM (June 19)

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Norway: 12:00 AM (June 19)

Panama: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 12:00 AM (June 19)

Sweden: 12:00 AM (June 19)

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

Panama vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: OneSoccer

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Indonesia: NET

International: Facebook Live, Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: ViX, TUDN Live, TUDN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Panama: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ViX, TUDN, Star+

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA.