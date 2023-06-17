Panama will play against Mexico this Sunday, June 18 for the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League third place game of League A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The match for the third place is commonly referred to as “The Game Nobody Wants To Play,” and the rationale behind it is understandable. After reaching the semifinals, teams are only two wins away from becoming champions. However, those two matches are often the most challenging, especially when the top four teams on the continent face each other.
In this particular case, Panama put forth their best efforts against Canada, but it was evident that the Canadian team was superior and unsurprisingly emerged victorious. Mexican performance, instead, was truly disappointing. In the match against the United States, which many considered an “early final,” they suffered a resounding defeat. Now, they are seeking to conclude their participation in the tournament in the most respectable manner possible.
Panama vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Canada: 6:00 PM
Croatia: 12:00 AM (June 19)
Denmark: 12:00 AM(June 19)
Indonesia: 6:00 AM (June 19)
Jamaica: 5:00 PM
Kenya: 1:00 AM (June 19)
Malaysia: 6:00 AM (June 19)
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Norway: 12:00 AM (June 19)
Panama: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 12:00 AM (June 19)
Sweden: 12:00 AM (June 19)
United States: 6:00 PM (ET)
Panama vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: OneSoccer
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Indonesia: NET
International: Facebook Live, Concacaf Official App, YouTube
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: ViX, TUDN Live, TUDN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Panama: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ViX, TUDN, Star+
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA.