Canada vs USMNT: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League in your country

Canada and USMNTwill face against each other this Sunday, June 18 for the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League final game of League A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the highly anticipated final of the Concacaf Nations League, and both teams are already gearing up for what promises to be a match filled with immense intensity and emotions. While a closely contested game is anticipated, it is evident that the USMNT are considered the main favorites to claim the championship title.

The Americans displayed great dominance in their semifinal match against Mexico, which many regarded as an early final, securing a convincing 3-0 victory. Christian Pulisic‘s exceptional performance played a significant role in their success. However, they now face a formidable challenge as they go up against a Canadian team that should not be underestimated, particularly considering their performance against Panama.

Canada vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Croatia: 2:30 AM (June 19)

Denmark: 2:30 AM (June 19)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (June 19)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 2:30 AM (June 19)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (June 19)

UK: 1:30 AM (June 19)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Canada vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Brazil: ESPN, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Sport club 2 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

International: Concacaf Official App, YouTube, Facebook Live

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN, Channel 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes Live, Azteca 7, VIX+

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount +, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.