USMNT and Canada will face each other for the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023 League A final game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch USMNT vs Canada online free on Fubo]

The final game will feature two teams that were widely regarded as main contenders even before the start of the tournament. Therefore, their presence at this stage comes as no surprise. On one side, we have Canada, who convincingly defeated Panama in the semifinals. The Canadian team secured a solid 2-0 victory, propelling them to the final where they will now face the top favorites.

In the other semifinal, the United States faced Mexico, a match that many considered to be an “early final.” The United States emerged triumphant with an impressive 3-0 victory. However, despite being the favorites, they should not underestimate the challenge posed by a resilient team like Canada.

When will USMNT vs Canada be played?

This 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match between USMNT and Canada that will take place at the Allegiant Stadium, in Paradise, Nevada will be played this Sunday, June 18 at 8:30 PM (ET).

USMNT vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch USMNT vs Canada

USMNT and Canada will play this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial), and Paramount+. Other options: Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.