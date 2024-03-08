Argentina’s Alejandro Papu Gómez has one appeal left before his sanction of two years becomes enforced. Gómez tested positive for a banned substance while playing for LaLiga side Sevilla prior to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the player, Papu Gómez had a cold and cough and without calling or checking with a doctor digested one of his children’s cough medicines. A doping result showed that he had ingested terbutaline and the positive result now puts in jeopardy his World Cup winner’s medal, as he could be stripped of the title.

Gómez was on the books of Monza in Serie A when he was formally suspended and while he can try to appeal the decision, it looks unlikely that Gómez will play again.

Papu Gómez to retire if ban not lifted

According to TyC Sports Gaston Edul, Papu Gómez will retire from soccer if his final appeal is not considered. Gómez is now 36 years of age and only played 2 games for Monza.

Gómez has 15 days to put his final case together and try to appeal his ban, he would be the second high profile soccer player to be banned for taking a prohibited substance, although eyebrows have been raised because Juventus’ Paul Pogba was given a 4-year ban but Gómez only a two year one.

Papu Gómez earned 17 caps for Argentina scoring 3 goals and helping the side win the FIFA World Cup, Copa America, and Conmebol- UEFA intercontinental cup match.

Gómez played for Arsenal of Buenos Aires, San Lorenzo, Catania, Sevilla, among others, winning 4 titles at the club level.