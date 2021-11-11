Paraguay vs Chile face each other today at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion for the Conmebol 2021 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Paraguay will try to turn things around in the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as they will host Chile today at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion in a match for the 13th round of the tournament. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

It will be the first match for former LA Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto as Paraguay's manager. The Argentine boss took charge of the national team after La Albirroja's disappointing 4-0 loss to Bolivia in October.

Chile are still dreaming of a spot in the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar. The national team coached Martin Lazarte has been struggling in the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers so far, but still has a chance to reach their goal.

Paraguay vs Chile: Time of the Game

Argentina: 8.00 PM

Uruguay: 8.00 PM

Brazil: 8.00 PM

Chile: 8.00 PM

Paraguay: 7.00 PM

Mexico: 5.00 PM

US: 6.00 PM (ET)

UK: 11.00 PM

Spain: 12.00 AM

France: 12.00 AM

Portugal: 11.00 PM

Paraguay vs Chile: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play

Uruguay: VTV+

Brazil: SporTV 3

Chile: TNT Sports, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3 HD and Chilevisión

Paraguay: Tigo Sports

Mexico: SKY Sports

US: FuboTV

UK: FreeSports TV UK

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+

France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen