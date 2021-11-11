Paraguay will try to turn things around in the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as they will host Chile today at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion in a match for the 13th round of the tournament. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.
It will be the first match for former LA Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto as Paraguay's manager. The Argentine boss took charge of the national team after La Albirroja's disappointing 4-0 loss to Bolivia in October.
Chile are still dreaming of a spot in the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar. The national team coached Martin Lazarte has been struggling in the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers so far, but still has a chance to reach their goal.
Paraguay vs Chile: Time of the Game
Argentina: 8.00 PM
Uruguay: 8.00 PM
Brazil: 8.00 PM
Chile: 8.00 PM
Paraguay: 7.00 PM
Mexico: 5.00 PM
US: 6.00 PM (ET)
UK: 11.00 PM
Spain: 12.00 AM
France: 12.00 AM
Portugal: 11.00 PM
Paraguay vs Chile: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Argentina: TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play
Uruguay: VTV+
Brazil: SporTV 3
Chile: TNT Sports, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3 HD and Chilevisión
Paraguay: Tigo Sports
Mexico: SKY Sports
US: FuboTV
UK: FreeSports TV UK
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+
France: beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen