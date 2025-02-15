The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly contemplating a major rebuild, which could begin with the departure of Matthew Stafford. Here are three potential landing spots for the veteran quarterback.

In 2021, the Rams made a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire Matthew Stafford. His impact was immediate, leading Los Angeles to a Super Bowl LVI victory in his debut season with the team.

At the time, many believed the Rams were poised to become the NFL’s next dynasty. However, injuries and inconsistency have since plagued the franchise, and they are now considering a significant rebuild—one that may involve moving on from Stafford this offseason.

Will the Rams trade Matthew Stafford?

Stafford’s future in Los Angeles remains uncertain. While he delivered a championship in his first season, the years since have presented numerous challenges, particularly with his health.

Reports indicate that the Rams are open to listening to trade offers for Stafford, but they are reportedly seeking at least a first-round pick in return—a price not every team will be willing to pay.

However, with several teams in desperate need of a reliable quarterback, here are three potential destinations for Stafford if Los Angeles decides to trade him.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Last season, the Steelers acquired both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. However, it’s widely expected that one of them—likely Wilson—won’t return in 2025, leaving Pittsburgh in search of a proven starting quarterback.

Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Rumors suggest head coach Mike Tomlin is exploring the market for a veteran signal-caller. While Aaron Rodgers is now available, Stafford could be a more appealing option despite his high price tag, given his consistency and recent level of play.

New York Jets

The Jets’ quarterback situation is once again in flux after the team announced Aaron Rodgers won’t be returning in 2025. Unfortunately, New York doesn’t hold a favorable draft position to land one of the top QB prospects.

With limited options, the Jets could either trade up for a rookie or use their first-round pick to acquire a proven veteran. Given their recent struggles with Rodgers, they may opt for a safer choice in Stafford, who has been more durable and reliable in recent seasons.

Cleveland Browns

Another AFC North team emerges as a possible destination. The Browns are facing uncertainty regarding Deshaun Watson’s future, and there’s a strong possibility they part ways with the former Texans quarterback after an underwhelming tenure.

Cleveland currently holds the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft behind the Titans. If Tennessee selects a quarterback, the Browns are expected to take cornerback Travis Hunter, which would leave them still in need of a high-level signal-caller. Stafford could be the perfect short-term solution to keep them competitive in a tough division.

