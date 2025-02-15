Not only Sam Darnold: Vikings make unexpected contract decision amid potential key player exit

After falling short in the NFL playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for potential roster changes, with Sam Darnold’s future uncertain, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. While this season could serve as a defining moment for O’Connell’s long-term vision, the team faces key decisions, Darnold’s possible departure being just one of them. Adding to the uncertainty, the Vikings made a strategic move with Aaron Jones’ contract.

The Minnesota Vikings have strategically postponed the void date in Aaron Jones’ contract, shifting it from its original deadline to the eve of free agency. This move gives both Jones and the organization additional time to negotiate a new deal, aiming to maintain roster stability while keeping discussions open.

By pushing back the void date, Minnesota would have faced a $3.2 million dead cap charge for 2025, potentially limiting its salary cap flexibility and ability to retain or acquire key players. By deferring the deadline, the Vikings not only ease immediate financial concerns but also improve their chances of structuring a mutually beneficial agreement with Jones.

Jones’ departure would be a significant blow to the Vikings’ offense, as the veteran running back posted a career-high 1138 rushing yards in 2024, solidifying his role as a crucial piece of the team’s ground game. Beyond his on-field production, his leadership and locker room presence have been invaluable. If Jones ultimately leaves, Minnesota will need to explore internal development or external acquisitions to fill the void.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell gives high praise to Aaron Jones ahead of contract expiry

Aaron Jones’ strong performance has not gone unnoticed by Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, is eager to keep the veteran running back for the 2025 season. “Kevin O’Connell said last week that he hopes to get Aaron Jones back in 2025…Could be in more of a committee-style role after Jones set a career high in carries in 2024.”

The Vikings’ intent to retain Jones is evident. With his contract originally set to expire on February 17, the team, per Field Yates, opted to adjust the void date to allow more time for negotiations.

While Jones’ contributions may not have always been the most celebrated, his impact on Minnesota’s offense was undeniable. O’Connell remains committed to turning the Vikings into a championship contender and securing Jones for another season could be a key step in that process.