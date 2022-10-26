Boca Juniors will play against Patronato in the 2022 Copa Argentina semifinals at Bicentenario Stadium in their quest to continue celebrating. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Last Sunday the Argentine League witnessed a definition that will be remembered for years. In the end, Boca Juniors took the crown, but now they have a chance to stay on that path. Their opponent will be already relegated Patronato at Bicentenario Stadium in the 2022 Copa Argentina semifinals. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

A lot of emotions were running through Boca Juniors fans in the weekend for all the things they had to account for. If they beat Independiente, they were going to win the title. But since the game took an unexpected turn that had them with a 2-2 tie at home, they needed help from archrivals River Plate. Luckily for them, El Millonario won visiting Racing Club. That means the Xeneizes arrive to this game as heavily favorites to get to the final.

Patronato’s story is on the other extreme regarding the league. Although they actually did a great campaign from the beginning, the relegation system condemned them to fall out of the division. The good thing for them relies on not having anything to lose. They will be playing against a superior team, so a win would break the bank in terms of what it could mean for this humble club. A very important precedent to point out is that they already beat this rival 3-0 on July 31st.

Patronato vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Patronato will clash with Boca Juniors in the 2022 Copa Argentina semifinals at Bicentenario Stadium this Wednesday, October 26.



Argentina: 9:30 PM

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

United States: 8:30 PM

Patronato vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Costa Rica: TyC Sports Internacional

Ecuador: TyC Sports Internacional

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, TyC Sports Internacional

United States: TyC Sports Internacional