Paul Pogba has completed his free transfer to Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano, the dependable Italian journalist. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Serie A side.

Paul Pogba has decided to join Juventus on a free transfer this summer after being released by Manchester United. The 2018 World Cup winner with France will return to Turin in early July after a disappointing tenure at Old Trafford when he failed to live up to his hefty price tag.

Before returning to United, where he had come up through the academy and had a couple of first-team appearances, Pogba spent six years at Juve, scoring 15 goals in that span. Just two trophy-laden seasons in what were supposed to be his best years in Manchester resulted in his leaving the club after six dismal years.

In addition, the Red Devils paid a high price for Paul Pogba. An estimated yearly salary of €17.4 million was announced, while he would also get a loyalty bonus of €4.7 million when he leaves the club. He's cost the club a whopping €214 million in salary and other benefits since joining.

Paul Pogba's contract with Juventus

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Paul Pogba has decided to join Juventus as a free agent after deciding against staying with Manchester United. The midfielder is set to sign a three-year contract with the option of an additional year. When will the Frenchman be in Italy for his medical checkup with Juventus? Reports say he will be there from July 5 to 8.

How much will Paul Pogba make a week?

Juventus does not have the same financial resources as Premier League clubs. Thus, Pogba's salary will not be as high as it was at Manchester United, despite the fact that there is no transfer price tied to his return to the Serie A club. Reports from Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claim that the 29-year-old midfielder will earn up €8 million a year with up to €2 million in possible incentives.

Taking into account his €8 million annual salary, Paul Pogba would earn about €666,000 per month or €153,000 a week. That would make it nearly €30,000 a day, or around €4,000 per hour, or €65 per minute.