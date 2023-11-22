Argentina have once again upset Brazil at the Maracana. Just like they did in the 2021 Copa America final, La Albiceleste claimed a 1-0 victory over the hosts, but this time on Matchday 6 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The team certainly enjoyed emerging victorious in Brazilian soil again, or at least that’s what their players suggested on Instagram. Paulo Dybala, for instance, shared a post in which Christ The Redeemer has the Argentine jersey.

Nicolas Tagliafico also took a jab at Brazil, writing “The backyard” as the location in a picture at the Maracana. Additionally, the players chanted against the Verde-amarela in front of the away fans after the final whistle.

Argentina deliver massive win for their fans after police violence

This victory also had a special taste for Lionel Scaloni’s team because of the violent scenes before the kick-off in the stands. After a brawl between home and away fans, the Brazilian police launched a baton charge on the Argentine supporters.

The players were about to pose for a team picture when they noticed the scenes in the stands, which is why immediately went there to intervene. As the chaos went on for minutes, Lionel Messi and company walked off the field until things calmed down.

Eventually, they came back to play the game and ended up getting the job done. Argentina’s previous trip to Brazil in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers was also overshadowed by a scandal as local health authorities stormed into the field only 5 minutes into the match. On that occasion, the game was called off.

Argentina top of the Conmebol Qualifiers

Their win in Brazil also matters because it let Argentina to cement themselves atop the Conmebol tournament standings. Uruguay put some pressure on the reigning world champs, but La Albiceleste managed to keep them at bay as they are top of the table with 15 points, two above Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

This means Argentina will be leaders of the tournament for a while, since the South American World Cup Qualifiers won’t resume until September 2024.