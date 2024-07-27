Pep Guardiola, whose current contract with Manchester City runs until 2025, had sparked speculation about his departure after leading the team to their fourth consecutive Premier League title. However, recent statements from the Spanish coach have taken the story in a surprising direction.

Following Manchester City’s triumphant 3-1 victory over West Ham, which secured their eighth Premier League title, Guardiola commented, “The reality is that I am closer to leaving than staying,” sending shockwaves through the club’s fanbase.

As Manchester City embarked on their pre-season training tour in the United States, Guardiola shed more light on his future. Despite a 4-3 loss to Celtic in their first pre-season match, the focus remained firmly on Guardiola’s tenure.

Major update on Pep Guardiola’s future

Speaking to reporters ahead of Manchester City’s second pre-season friendly in the U.S., Guardiola emphasized that he is keeping the door open for an extended stay with the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, poses for a photo with the Premier League title trophy following their teams victory during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Clarifying his earlier remarks about being “closer to leaving than staying,” Guardiola explained, “I know maybe I was not correct to say it at the right moment, when we won the Premier League, but I’ve been at Man City for eight years. I’m not planning to be here for another eight years, so in that sense, I’m closer to leaving than staying. But I didn’t say I’m leaving!”

He continued, “When I’m leaving, I will say I’m leaving. But I didn’t say it. That was my approach, maybe I was not correct to say it, but that was my feeling at the time. We’ve spoken with the club, and given how many years I’ve been here, we’ll see what happens.”

Guardiola concluded, “When I decide it’s over, I will first speak to my sporting director and CEO. I wouldn’t take any step without my team knowing it. I wouldn’t want to cause any problems in the way I handle it. We’ll start the season, see how everything is going, how connected we all are, and then we will see.”

As the new season approaches, Guardiola’s comments offer some reassurance to Manchester City fans and hint at his ongoing commitment to the club. The journey continues, and the future remains bright under Guardiola’s leadership.