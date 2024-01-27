Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp forged an epic rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League. Now, that amazing in chapter in history is close to an end as the German coach announced he is leaving the Reds.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time. I’m running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously. I’m absolutely fine now, but I know that I cannot do the job again, again and again.”

As a consequence, thousands of fans were expecting Guardiola’s reaction. Pep has known Klopp for years since they also faced each other at the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

“Without him, hopefully I can sleep better (laughs). Because with him, the nights before were so difficult. It’s a tema that have made me improve the most and I wish him at the end of the season all the best.”

Pep Guardiola believes Jürgen Klopp will be back soon

Jürgen Klopp confirmed that he won’t coach any team during the 2024-2025 season. Furthermore, the German legend guaranteed that, at least in the Premier League, the only club he would ever lead is Liverpool. However, Pep Guardiola believes Klopp’s pause won’t be long.

“Maybe now he can not admit it, but I’m pretty sure he will be back. I would say our period together, you cannot explain it without Liverpool from Jürgen Klopp. It’s impossible. They have been our biggest rival. It has been incredible.”

Furthermore, Guardiola admitted Klopp’s decision was totally unexpected. This was his emotional answer when asked about how much the announcement surprised him.

“Yeah, a little bit. No, not a little bit. A lot. Yeah, it did. I think except him and his short circle knew it, so it was a surprise. Until the end, we will be there. When Is listen or hear about announcement, I felt that something of Man City is missing too. You know, we are losing something.”