Jürgen Klopp has surprised the soccer world by announcing that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Since joining the Reds in 2015, the German coach won six titles including the Premier League and the Champions League.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time. I’m running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously. I’m absolutely fine now, but I know that I cannot do the job again, again and again.”

In this scenario, Klopp asked players and fans to enjoy this final season and make a push to win the Premier League in the middle of tremendous race with Arsenal and Manchester City.

“My message to supporters is that I really would like you to accept the decision. That would be nice. And then, if I can ask for one more thing, it would be don’t make these games about me. There’s no need for it. I just want the full support for the team. Let’s now really go for it. We are Liverpool. We went through harder things together. Let’s squeeze everything out of this season.”

Who will replace Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool?

Just a few minutes after Jürgen Klopp made the announcement, Xabi Alonso immediately emerged as the top choice for Liverpool. The former Spanish player has been sensational at Bayer Leverkusen.

That’s why, during his Friday’s press conference, Alonso was asked if he is available for a return to the place where he forged his legend from 2004 until 2009.

“Well, first of all, it was a surprise. I have huge respect for Jürgen. Huge admiration. At the moment, I’m really happy here and I’m enjoying my work here. I’m feeling that each day is a challenge. We are in an intense and beautiful journey here in Leverkusen and I’m trying to give my best.”

So, at least for now, Xabi Alonso won’t even mention Liverpool as his possible destination. “What will happen next? I don’t know. To be honest, I am not in that moment to think about the next step. I’m thinking about where I am now. I am in a great place. It’s the right place. That’s all I can say. What’s going to happen in the future? I don’t know and I don’t really care at the moment.”