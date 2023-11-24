Pep Guardiola will stay at Manchester City even if they are relegated to League One

Pep Guardiola, the coach of Manchester City, confirmed that it is more likely for him to stay at the club if they get relegated to League One than if they win the Champions League.

Guardiola was asked about a possible sanction by the Premier League, and if he would reconsider his future once the case is clarified, as the club faces 115 charges of financial irregularities following Everton’s 10-point deduction for breaching the $25 million loss limit in the 2021-2022 season.

“That’s a good question and I’ll answer it when there’s a verdict. When there’s a verdict, I will sit down and explain it. You’re questioning me as if we have been punished. We are innocent until guilt is proven. So, I know the people want it. I know it. I feel it. But wait, wait and see. After the sentence will be done we’ll come here and I’ll explain you.”

The accusations against Manchester City by the Premier League came to light in the first months of 2023, but the verdict could be years away due to the magnitude of the case and the number of investigations and charges against the famous club.

Will Pep Guardiola remain at Manchester City if there’s a sanction?

Indeed, that is the big question for Pep Guardiola, who has a contract with Manchester City until 2025. Even in the middle of this huge scandal, the legendary coach remains loyal to his team.

“Absolutely I will not consider my future if it depends being here or being in League One. Absolutely not. There’s more chance to stay if I’m in League One than if we win the Champions League.”

Did Manchester City break the financial rules in the Premier League?

On February of 2020, Manchester City were banned by UEFA from participating in European competitions for two years, in addition to a $30 million fine, because of serious financial fair play breaches.

However, five months later, the sanction was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Now, considering what happened with Everton, Pep Guardiola is on the spotlight as he has always defended the integrity of the club’s owners.

“I didn’t change one second my opinion about take time, wait and see what they’re going to decide. After that, we will accept the resolution. I’m not going to say one word about Everton, because I don’t know the reality. What really, really happened. You are journalists and maybe you know, but, that is for sure because I asked to the team that is two completely different cases.”

In the end, Guardiola had a special message for those who are expecting Manchester City’s downfall. “I know with the people saying like, ‘Ok why City don’t go to the Conference?’ Wait. You know, wait. After that, what’s going to happen is going to happen.”