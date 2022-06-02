In a clash of two teams with a do-or-die game coming up, Peru and New Zealand meet in Spain in a friendly that will serve them well in their quest to secure the last available spots for the next FIFA World Cup. Find here everything you need to know to watch this match live in the United States.

Rarely is a match of a friendly nature such a good deal for the aspirations of the two teams playing it. Peru and New Zealand is the ideal example of a perfect friendly match, as both teams will benefit from playing each other in preparation for their decisive matches in which their qualification for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is at stake. Fubo TV brings this game to you live anywhere in the United States.

After a grueling journey through the Conmebol Qualifiers, the Peruvian team managed to avoid catastrophe by taking fifth place in the standings and thus earning the opportunity to fight for one of the last tickets to Qatar 2022, where it awaits the winner of Australia and the United Arab Emirates to fight for life or death at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in the host country of the next FIFA World Cup.

On the other hand, New Zealand are in the same position as their opponents: they managed to win the only opportunity that FIFA grants Oceania to fight for a place in the FIFA World Cup. That is why they are preparing to go out with their hands up against Costa Rica, in a battle that will also take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

Peru vs New Zealand: Date

Peru vs New Zealand will be a vibrant match from start to finish as both teams do not want to waste any time to prepare in the best possible way to face their respective duels in the Inter-Confederation Play Offs, the last boat to reach Qatar 2022. The game will take place next Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Cornellá-El-Prat stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Peru vs New Zealand: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Peru vs New Zealand

Through Fubo TV you can tune in to this interesting international friendly match between Peru National Team and New Zealand National Team to be held in Spain. You can also watch it on Foxsports.com, FITE, FOX Sports App, and FOX Sports.