Peru and Venezuela will face each other on Matchday 6 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 21. La Vinotinto arrive in this game in high spirits, but the hosts are craving for three points.
La Blanquirroja are the only winless team in the Conmebol tournament so far, which is why coach Juan Reynoso seems to be walking on thin ice. In fact, reports in Peru state that this could be his last game in charge of the national team.
While the hosts aim to end a four-game losing streak, Venezuela want to build on their four-game undefeated run. Fernando Batista is doing a great job with La Vinotinto, who are fourth in the table with eight points in five games.
Peru vs Venezuela: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11 PM
Australia: 1 PM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 8 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Brazil: 11 PM
Canada: 9 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Denmark: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Egypt: 4 AM (Wednesday)
France: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Germany: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Ghana: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Greece: 4 AM (Wednesday)
India: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 10 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Israel: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Italy: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Jamaica: 9 PM
Kenya: 5 AM (Wednesday)
Malaysia: 10 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 8 PM
Morocco: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Netherlands: 3 AM (Wednesday)
New Zealand: 3 PM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Norway: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Philippines: 10 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Portugal: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Saudi Arabia: 5 AM (Wednesday)
Serbia: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Singapore: 10 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Spain: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Sweden: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Switzerland: 3 AM (Wednesday)
UAE: 6 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 2 AM (Wednesday)
United States: 9 PM (ET)
How to Watch Peru vs Venezuela in your Country
Argentina: TyC Sports 2, TyC Sports Play
Australia: Fanatiz
Bangladesh: Fanatiz
Belgium: Fanatiz
Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Fanatiz
France: DAZN1
Germany: Fanatiz
Greece: Fanatiz
Hungary: Fanatiz
Indonesia: Fanatiz
International: Fanatiz International, Bet365
Ireland: Fanatiz
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Fanatiz
Japan: Fanatiz
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
Norway: Fanatiz
Peru: Movistar Play, América Televisión, Movistar Deportes Peru
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: Fanatiz
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Fanatiz
Switzerland: Fanatiz
United Kingdom: Fanatiz
United States: Fanatiz *
Venezuela: Venevision
* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.