Peru vs Venezuela: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Peru and Venezuela will face each other on Matchday 6 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 21. La Vinotinto arrive in this game in high spirits, but the hosts are craving for three points.

La Blanquirroja are the only winless team in the Conmebol tournament so far, which is why coach Juan Reynoso seems to be walking on thin ice. In fact, reports in Peru state that this could be his last game in charge of the national team.

While the hosts aim to end a four-game losing streak, Venezuela want to build on their four-game undefeated run. Fernando Batista is doing a great job with La Vinotinto, who are fourth in the table with eight points in five games.

Peru vs Venezuela: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11 PM

Australia: 1 PM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 11 PM

Canada: 9 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Denmark: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Egypt: 4 AM (Wednesday)

France: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Ghana: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Greece: 4 AM (Wednesday)

India: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 10 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Israel: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Jamaica: 9 PM

Kenya: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 10 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 8 PM

Morocco: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Netherlands: 3 AM (Wednesday)

New Zealand: 3 PM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Norway: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 10 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Saudi Arabia: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Serbia: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Singapore: 10 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Sweden: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Switzerland: 3 AM (Wednesday)

UAE: 6 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 2 AM (Wednesday)

United States: 9 PM (ET)

How to Watch Peru vs Venezuela in your Country

Argentina: TyC Sports 2, TyC Sports Play

Australia: Fanatiz

Bangladesh: Fanatiz

Belgium: Fanatiz

Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Fanatiz

France: DAZN1

Germany: Fanatiz

Greece: Fanatiz

Hungary: Fanatiz

Indonesia: Fanatiz

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365

Ireland: Fanatiz

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Fanatiz

Japan: Fanatiz

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Norway: Fanatiz

Peru: Movistar Play, América Televisión, Movistar Deportes Peru

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: Fanatiz

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Fanatiz

Switzerland: Fanatiz

United Kingdom: Fanatiz

United States: Fanatiz *

Venezuela: Venevision

* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.