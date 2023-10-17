Neymar has raised concern during Brazil‘s visit to Uruguay in the fourth round of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Just before halftime, the Al-Hilal star suffered an apparent knee injury that immediately forced him to leave the field.

The 31-year-old grabbed showed signs of pain as soon as he fell, asking for medical assistance. In only a few minutes, he was carted off the field and had to receive help to enter the locker room.

While it is still too soon to know the extent of the injury, it doesn’t look good. Apart from the fact that he left the game on a stretcher, Ney was seen with tears on his face.

Video: The moment Neymar apparently got injured

Brazil were just resuming the game after conceding to the hosts at Estadio Centenario when Neymar suffered the apparent injury. 43 minutes into the game, the former PSG star made it clear he was unable to continue.

Neymar was challenging for the ball against Nicolas De La Cruz when he apparently injured his left knee. He didn’t come back from the knock and the doctors quickly had to enter the field, only to take him back to the locker room.

Based on the replay of the action, Sports Medicine Doctor Brian Sutterer believes Neymar may have sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury because of the movement of his knee.

Neymar’s previous injury in 2023

Neymar had already suffered a devastating injury earlier in the year, when he was still playing for Paris Saint-Germain. During a Ligue 1 fixture against LOSC Lille, the Brazilian star had to be stretchered off the field with an ankle injury.

PSG later revealed Ney would go under the knife to repair his ligaments, and the surgery ended with his season. The recovery took longer than expected, and he only managed to come back when he was already under contract in Saudi Arabia.

But even in the Saudi Pro League they had to wait to see Neymar in action, as he seemed to suffer a setback in his recovery process. His return to action came in September, during Brazil’s commanding win over Bolivia in the first round of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Once he returned from international duty, the former Barcelona superstar made his long-awaited debut for Al-Hilal on September 15, during a 6-1 victory over Al Riyadh. That day, he provided an assist.