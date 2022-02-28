Manchester City will visit Peterborough this Tuesday, March 2 for the fifth round of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Peterborough and Manchester City will face each other this Tuesday, March 2 at the Weston Homes Stadium in what will be the fifth round of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free.

Manchester City are the current leaders who have the Premier League. For the UEFA Champions League they won their game for the first leg of the round of 16 on the road 5-0. That means that the "Citizens" are in a very good moment, and that they should take advantage of it to advance to the round in what should be an easy game for them.

In the case of Peterborough, they will go in search of a great feat, even greater than the one Middlesbrough achieved against Manchester United, since they are the last of the standings of the English Football League Championship (the second division in England after the Premier League) and fight not to be relegated.

Peterborough vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 2:15 PM (ET)

Location: Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough, England

Peterborough vs Manchester City: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

Peterborough vs Manchester City: Storylines

In history these two rivals record a single confrontation between them. This game was for the round of 16 of the FA Cup of the 1980-1981 season and ended with victory for Manchester City by 1-0, so the statistics between both are dominated by the "Citizens" since they won that only game in history.

How to watch or live stream Peterborough vs Manchester City in the US

This 2021/2022 FA Cup fifth round game will have a single broadcast. The match between Peterborough (looking for the greatest feat of their history) and Manchester City can be watched in the United States only through ESPN +.

Peterborough vs Manchester City: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester City are the favorite with -1000 odds, while Peterborough have +1900. A draw would finish in a +1000 payout.

DraftKings Peterborough +1900 Tie +1000 Manchester City -1000

*Odds via DraftKings