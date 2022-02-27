Peterborough take on Manchester City at Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough for the 2021-22 FA Cup Fifth Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Peterborough vs Manchester City: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 FA Cup Fifth Round

Peterborough and Manchester City meet in the 2021-22 FA Cup Fifth Round. This game will take place at Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough. The home team must play defense from the first minute. Here is all the detailed information about this FA Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Peterborough had a short two win way to the fifth round, they won against QPR 2-0 and Bristol Rovers 2-1. But it's been over half a century since Peterborough have won the FA Cup, the last time they won the competition was in the 1964-65 season.

Manchester City are big favorites to win the FA Cup as other Premier League big teams like Chelsea and Liverpool are also going to play in the same round. Manchester City's most recent victory in the FA Cup was against Fullham 4-1 at home.

Peterborough vs Manchester City: Date

Peterborough and Manchester City play for the 2021-22 FA Cup Fifth Round on Tuesday, March 1 at Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough. It's a tough game for the home team, plus the record is negative for them at 5-6-22 in the 2021-22 EFL Championship.

Peterborough vs Manchester City: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Peterborough vs Manchester City at the 2021-22 FA Cup Fifth Round

This game for the 2021-22 FA Cup Fifth Round, Peterborough and Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough on Tuesday, March 1, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+

