Liverpool and Arsenal shared the points in an evenly-matched clash on Saturday, leaving things wide open at the top of the Premier League standings ahead of Boxing Day. But the Reds may feel like they could have gotten a better result, especially if Martin Odegaard‘s handball was considered a penalty.

Midway through the first half – with the Gunners already leading 1-0 thanks to a Gabriel Magalhaes header, the Norwegian superstar handled the ball inside the box as Mohamed Salah was trying to dribble past him.

Referee Chris Kavanagh let the game continue, and VAR official David Coote didn’t deem it was a penalty either. Liverpool fans and pundits immediately looked shock with the decision, but Sky Sports later revealed the official explanation given by PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) as to why it wasn’t a penalty.

The explanation stated the play was considered “not a clear and obvious error” as Odegaard’s arm was “moving towards the body and not the ball” as he went down. They confirmed Odegaard touched the ball with his arm, but since he was trying to balance himself and the arm moved towards his body it wasn’t considered a penalty.

Jurgen Klopp and other reactions to the referees’ decision

While the situation immediately left the home fans in disbelief, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still didn’t understand why the play wasn’t considered a handball offense after the match.

“Yes I have seen it. I am pretty sure someone will come to explain it to me why it was not a handball but I don’t know how?” said Klopp, via The Telegraph. “I don’t say that the ref (Chris Kavanagh) can see it because I don’t know where he was in that moment. But how can a guy in an office (the Var David Coote) see that and not come to the conclusion that maybe, possibly it could be worth the referee having another look?”

Curiously, even Arsenal center-back William Saliba admitted he thought it was a penalty in his post-game interview with Viaplay: “Yeah, of course. Of course it was a penalty. But I’m not the ref.”

The Premier League title race is wide open

With the draw at Anfield, the top spot of the Premier League table still belongs to Arsenal, but it remains to be seen for how long. Right now, the Gunners lead the way with 40 points after 18 games, followed by Liverpool and Aston Villa – both with 39 points.

Tottenham are currently fourth with 36, but recent Club World Cup champions Manchester City still have one game in hand. Pep Guardiola’s side has 34 points in 17 rounds, so it will be interesting to see if it gets involved in the title race fast. The league will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 26, with an eventful Boxing Day.