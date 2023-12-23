Liverpool and Arsenal clashed in the most anticipated game of Matchday 18 in the 2023-2024 Premier League at Anfield. It was a crucial showdown to determine first place in the standings.

The Gunners took advantage in the 4th minute thanks to a header by Gabriel Magalhaes and seemed in control of the game. However, Liverpool stormed back with constant pressure and seemed to have their reward a few minutes later.

Mohamed Salah tried to dribble Martin Odegaard in the box, but, Arsenal’s midfielder clearly stopped the ball with his hand. However, the referee didn’t see it and, in the most controversial situation, VAR didn’t check the play.