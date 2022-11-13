Poland will play against Chile in what will be an international friendly game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Poland vs Chile: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this 2022 International Friendly match

Poland and Chile will face each other in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There is very little left for the start of Qatar 2022 and the participating teams want to arrive in the best possible way for what will be a very demanding tournament. One of them is Poland, who will make up group C together with Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Although not the most difficult, it will be a tough group and that is why the Poles are looking to get there in the best possible way.

In the case of Chile, their bet is to begin to form a team with which they can return to the World Cups. The class of 2010-2016 was truly successful. They won the Americas Cup, and they had good performances in World Cups. However, that generation is already old and that is why Chile wants to start making a replacement.

Poland vs Chile: Date

This international friendly match between Poland and Chile at the Pepsi Arena in Warsaw, Poland will be played this Wednesday, November 16 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Poland vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Poland vs Chile

Poland and Chile will play this international friendly match on Wednesday, November 16 at 12:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN in Canada. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: ESPN+, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

