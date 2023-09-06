Norway vs Jordan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this friendly in your country

In the next few days the competition shifts to the international level, which also includes some friendlies. For this matchup Norway is going to face Jordan at Ullevaal Stadion. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Norway vs Jordan online free in the US on Fubo]

Norway have official duties in the current window as they are in the midst of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. They are third in a very competitive group where only two teams achieve their goals, so this match should be a good tune-up.

Jordan aren’t playing any matches going after points, considering that the qualifiers for the next World Cup have not started yet. After this match, they have another friendly scheduled against Azerbaijan.

Norway vs Jordan: Kick-Off Time

Norway will confront Jordan at Ullevaal Stadion in a friendly this Thursday, September 7.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 8:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Jordan: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Norway vs Jordan in your country

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Jordan: Jordan Sport, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX